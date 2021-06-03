Sharjah (Union)

The Sharjah Municipality announced the amendment of the working hours for entering sewage tankers into the Muwailih commercial area and organizing the process further by following up on the tanks’ commitment to the new dates to achieve the residents’ comfort and reduce the obstruction of vehicle movement, as the area is witnessing an active population and economic movement, as the decision comes In line with the role of the municipality and its keenness to provide the best services to the public.

Thabet Al-Tarifi, Director General of the Municipality, stated that the new dates for entering the tanks to the Muwailih commercial area will be in two shifts, morning and evening, so that the morning period will be from eight thirty until one in the afternoon, and in the evening period from 11 in the evening until six in the morning, indicating that the municipality has formed teams Work to follow up the tankers’ commitment in cooperation with the General Command of Sharjah Police, to monitor the non-compliants, educate the tankers’ owners of the new dates and give them a sufficient period of no less than two weeks in order to implement the decision and abide by it fully.

Al-Tarifi explained that the Sanitation Department established an interactive platform and worked on adding all tankers owners, and began publishing awareness advertisements regarding the new dates, and educating them about everything related to the process of sewage withdrawal and emptying at the main station, and any new decisions issued by the municipality in this field.

In turn, Engineer Hassan Al-Tafaq, Assistant Director-General for the Agriculture and Environment Sector, revealed that the municipality has cooperated and coordinated with the strategic partner, the General Command of Sharjah Police, to detect violators of working hours through “radars”, so that the violating tanks will be seized through them, which contributes to the implementation of the decision by 100%. Al-Tifaq also reported that the Environmental Services Department has amended the dates for the permits issued to practice this activity.

It is noteworthy that the municipality started since the end of last April with a large-scale campaign launched from the Muwailih commercial area to follow up the cleanliness and maintenance of buildings, to monitor distortions of the general appearance and all other service violations, and everything related to the field of sanitation from the mechanism of work of tanks and the removal of intake pipes from between buildings and others.