Two female Emirati students at the High School of Applied Technology, Baniyas Branch, succeeded in genetically modifying different types of fruit trees, and came up with an innovative way to benefit from the Ghaf tree in making the fruit trees more tolerant of temperature in the local environment.

The project of two students, Afra Yaqoub and Wadima Ahmed, which is supervised by Dr. Afaf Musa Dala’i, from the Applied Technology High School, Baniyas Branch, depends on the crossbreeding of fruit trees by pollinating them with pollen taken from the Ghaf tree.

Dala’i stated that the two students aimed from the project to provide the possibility of planting fruit trees in the local environment, which is characterized by high temperature, which would improve the production capacity of food inside the country, and reduce import from abroad, especially the import of fruits and vegetables.

She added that this scientific project helps in the growth of the agricultural sector in the country, and achieves its development goals in this sector. UAE.

Dala’i stated that the two students conducted successful experiments on the lemon tree, where they were able to pollinate it with pollen taken from the flower of the national tree (Ghaf), which has the ability to withstand in the hottest climates, explaining that the two students chose the lemon tree to conduct experiments on, because it blooms in a period of time. The Ghaf tree itself blossoms.

The two students participated in the project in the National Science, Technology and Innovation Festival, which was recently organized by the Ministry of Education, at Expo 2020 Dubai, among dozens of creative student projects that were chosen by the festival’s organizing committee to participate in it.



