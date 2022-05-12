The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has provided the service of booking or modifying the date of the driving test at any time and from anywhere through the authority’s website http://rta.ae, and customers can specify their preferred language in the test when booking the knowledge test.

The authority alerted customers through its digital platforms that the service is not available through call centers and is available electronically, after entering through the traffic file number and the driving learning permit or the Emirates ID number via the page on the link https://bit.ly/3soW2Fk

The documents required to open a traffic file include a copy of the passport and residence visa, an original and copy of the identity card, two photographs, and an eye examination report; In addition to a no objection certificate from the sponsor if it is required by the concerned traffic department. The procedures followed for learning to drive include opening a traffic file in a driving school, conducting an eye examination at one of the approved centers, completing all required driving lessons, passing all exams set by the traffic department in the concerned emirate, and then obtaining a driver’s license.

Driving education and training in Dubai is subject to the regulations and powers of training institutes licensed by the authority, which supervises and monitors their work in accordance with the legal provisions that control their performance and ensure their compliance with the terms and standards.

The reports issued by the authority identified the reasons for the failure of the trainees in the final driving test, among which there is a lack of confidence or an increase in it, which warns against exceeding the required level, because exaggeration in showing confidence may lead to many mistakes during the examination, while also causing poor concentration as a result of not obtaining Adequate rest before taking the exam by making mistakes and failing as a result of the distraction of the mental state resulting from fatigue.



