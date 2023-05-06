The innovations brought by the Scuderia in the first American GP are giving comforting signals with the tank empty, but will mainly serve to prepare the great innovations envisaged on the SF-23 for Imola

Paolo Filisetti – miami (usa)

It was known that developments on the Ferrari SF-23 would be introduced at this Miami F1 GP, but it definitely seems correct to reiterate that their actual scope goes far beyond expectations. We mean that the changes made to the bottom of the single-seater from Maranello are not minor changes. In fact, these do not only concern the diffuser, which is characterized by a central section with a rounded bulb, significantly increasing the expansion section of the outgoing air flow.

ferrari fund — In fact, the change to the front section of the bottom is very interesting and unexpected: the lower conveyors are radically different from the previous version, also characterized by a full-length internal profile in the central section. As mentioned, these are innovations that serve to prepare the introduction of a complete package that will not only concern the superior aerodynamics of the SF-23, but also the rear suspension, all changes planned for Imola. See also Villareal vs. Bayern Munich: lineups and where to watch the game

comparison ferrari/other teams — The feedback received during the first two free practice sessions was mixed. In the sense that in terms of performance over the flying lap, therefore with little fuel load on board, the SF-23 has proven to respond well, while in the simulation of the long runs, in GP setup, it was equally clear that the gap in terms of pace from Red Bull remained decidedly wide. It is correct to reiterate that it was unthinkable that the changes introduced by themselves constituted a definitive remedy to the congenital problems of the machine. It is equally correct to point out, however, that Ferrari and Red Bull in this first part of the season have been the only ones to constantly develop their respective single-seaters: this has increased the gap that separates these two teams from the rest of the grid.