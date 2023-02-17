In December, the FIA changed article 12.2.1.n of the International Sporting Code, concerning the principle of neutrality, in fact forbidding drivers to express their political, religious and personal opinions during the race weekends of events managed by the Federation. Who thought of sending one explanatory note to teams and riders that best defines what can and cannot be done from Friday to Sunday.

A Federation spokesman commented: “A guidance note has been issued for participants in international competitions setting out the scope of the updates made to the FIA’s International Sporting Code in December. The updates confirm the FIA’s long-standing commitment to a protect the neutrality of motor sportand will in particular ensure neutrality during key moments of all motorsport competitions, such as podiums, national anthems and official ‘on the field’ activities, without imposing further restrictions on people expressing their opinions outside these moments . The guidance note does not modify Article 12.2.1.n of the FIA ​​International Sporting Code. It was necessary to provide a separate guidance document to facilitate the implementation of the principles of neutrality in the different motorsport disciplines“.

The FIA ​​specifies that the drivers (but also the teams) can have their thoughts on these issues and defend them, but in the appropriate forums – on the socialor with answers to direct questions from accredited journalists in interviews and press conferences – and “in compliance with the values ​​of the FIA“, While “any behavior and/or expression that constitutes or signals discrimination, hatred, hostility or the potential for violence is contrary to the values ​​of the FIA ​​and will not be tolerated“.

According to the new article 12.2.1.n, upon written and motivated request of the pilots at least four weeks prior to the event, the Federation itself can approve personal, political or religious opinions in writing for the event itself, but it is clear that this is an exception to a rule which in fact leaves little room for maneuver to the protagonists of the competitions. The latter cannot support their views either in Press conference (unless direct questions from accredited journalists), nor in all track activities (including drivers parade And hymns national), nor in the pre- and post-tender procedures (for example the podiumthe cool down roomnor in the group photos at the beginning and end of the season).

It is the stewards’ responsibility to determine, on a case-by-case basis, whether a statement or comment – ​​in the form of an image, symbol, gesture, word or action – is in breach of Article 12.2.1.n of the Code. To help them, the FIA ​​has provided several examples for illustration purposes.

In regards to political opinions, inappropriate comments are prohibited comments relating to: any politically associated person or politically sensitive, dead or alive (unless that’s part of the official name of the competition); any matchlocal, regional, national or international political group/organisation; any government local, regional or national or any department, office or function thereof; any function or branch of government (including police or military); any reference (explicit or implied) to separatist movements (for example, the display of a flag or symbol associated with an independence movement); any organization whose objectives or actions conflict with the FIA’s values ​​or mission on diversity and inclusion and/or involve hostility, prejudice or unlawful discrimination; any reference to totalitarian regimes that justify mass killings (for example, pro-Nazi chants); any specific political act or event; any military conflict o political dispute between nations, regions, religions or communities; specific ethnic or indigenous communities, or any perceived discrimination by one community against another.

With regards to religious views, inappropriate comments relating to: a religion, spiritual practice or related significant figure are prohibited; criticism of the religious or spiritual beliefs of others. However, private religious gestures such as making the sign of the cross or pointing a finger to the sky are allowed. Article 12.2.1. will not be used to sanction people who display religious symbols or wear prescribed religious ornaments/dresses, unless they include prohibited statements or comments.

As regards personal opinions, inappropriate comments relating to any personal situation of the participant are prohibited, in violation of the general principle of neutrality.