The Child Development Care Commission promoted a Amendment to the Law on the Rights of Boys, Girls and Adolescents so that the definition of domestic violence.

The deputy of the parliamentary group of the Party of the Democratic Revolution, Polimnia Sierra, affirmed that these modifications guarantee the protection of children and better attention to the violation of their rights.

“The people that suffer from violence their self-esteem, emotional development, creativity, ability to relate to others, may show signs of depression, aggressiveness, rebellion,” he said.

The proposal also contemplated including the definition of domestic violence in terms of the Criminal and Civil Code so that there is a legislative precedent in the search for the administration of justice and the creation of

rights guarantee.





Said modifications consist of adding to Article XII the definition of domestic violence and thus guarantee that the competent authorities must consider the gender perspective in situations of

violence.

Likewise, it is contemplated that the laws of the capital must establish sufficient provisions to guide prevention, protection, attention, sanction and eradication policies so that “the state supports the instruments for

safeguard the rights of children and adolescentsSierra said.

The modifications were approved by the plenary session with 40 votes in favour, zero against and zero abstentions.

include vaccination of children by law

After the initial vote, Deputy Sierra also added another modification for consideration within the same Law on the Rights of Girls, Boys and Adolescents, this time to add a paragraph in section IX of article 47.

This is to encourage programs vaccination and control of healthy childhood and adolescence to monitor its growth and development periodically, which was also approved with 48 votes in favor.

“The vaccines they can save 2 to 3 million people in the world. It is essential that our children have a complete vaccination schedule, helping them not to contract a disease,” said María Guadalupe Morales, from Morena, who presented the initiative from the health commission.