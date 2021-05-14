Modi warns of a big problem that may happen to India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi rang the alarm on Friday, warning of a big problem that could arise in India if people did not take the necessary measures to prevent it.

Modi warned of the rapid spread of the new Corona virus throughout the vast countryside of the country, at a time when the official toll of infections exceeded 24 million cases and four thousand died of the disease for the third day in a row.

The rapidly spreading B617.1 strain, which first appeared in India, is spreading around the world as well.

Modi said his government is “at war” against the epidemic.

“The epidemic is reaching rural areas very quickly,” he explained, addressing a group of farmers in a virtual conference.

He added, “I want to warn all farmers again and all who live in the villages against Corona.”

The Prime Minister addressed his speech directly to farmers, saying, “You must take the required steps at the family and community levels to save yourself from the virus,” adding that state governments are making efforts to stop the spread of infection.

Modi said farmers should not ignore symptoms such as coughing, fever and nausea. They should also isolate themselves, undergo an examination, and consult doctors.

The Indian Ministry of Health data revealed four thousand new deaths and 343,144 cases during the past twenty-four hours.

This is the third day in a row that the country, the second most populous country in the world, recorded the death of 4,000 or more people from the disease. But daily infection cases remained below the peak recorded last week, which is 414,188.

The number of Coronavirus infections has exceeded 24 million since the disease appeared in the country more than a year ago. The total number of deaths reached 262,317.