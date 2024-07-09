Indian PM makes statement after attack on children’s hospital in Ukraine; says ‘war is not a solution’

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that “Anyone who believes in humanity feels pain when people die”especially “innocent children”.

The Indian leader’s statements were directed at Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with the Russian president in Moscow this Tuesday (9 July 2024).

“When we feel this pain, our hearts simply explode. I had the opportunity to talk about these issues with you yesterday. [8.jul]”he stated.

Modi did not cite a specific case, but the comment came a day after a Russian attack targeted a children’s hospital in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, and killed more than 40 people.

The Indian Prime Minister also stated that as a friend of Putin, he had always told him that “peace is essential for a bright future” of the next generations, so he believes that “war is not a solution”.

“Bombs, missiles and rifles cannot bring peace, so we emphasize dialogue. It is necessary. […] we also agreed yesterday “We are committed to building peace as quickly as possible and we are ready to provide any assistance in this effort. I have listened to your position, your positive views and reflections. I can assure you that India has always been on the side of peace. Listening to you, I felt optimistic and hopeful about the future.”he declared.

Modi arrived in Russia on Monday. It is the Indian’s first visit to the country since the start of the conflict with Ukraine.

He had an informal meeting with Putin ahead of Tuesday’s talks. The two took an electric car ride through Moscow to the Russian leader’s official residence in Novo-Ogaryovo.

Watch (1min26s):

In Publication On X (ex-Twitter) about the Russian attack on Monday (8.Jul), the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, criticized Modi’s visit to Moscow.

Without mentioning the Prime Minister’s name, he said he was “a great disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world’s largest democracy embrace the world’s most bloodthirsty criminal”.