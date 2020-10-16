Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka affected by the heavy rains and assured them of all possible help in relief and rescue work. Let us know that many people have died so far in Maharashtra in rain-related incidents, whereas in many parts of Karnataka, due to the continuous rains and the release of water from major dams, the situation has become serious due to floods.Modi tweeted and said, “ Talk to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and discuss the situation created by floods and heavy rains. My condolences to the affected siblings. He assured all possible help of the center in the ongoing relief and rescue work there.

In another tweet, Modi said, ‘Discussed the situation arising out of rain and floods in various parts of Karnataka with Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa. We stand with the siblings of the flood-affected Karnataka. He assured all possible help from the Center in relief and rescue work.

Heavy rains and subsequent floods in many districts of western Maharashtra damaged more than 2,300 houses and damaged crops extensively. More than 21,000 people were taken to safer places in these districts. So far many people have died in rain related incidents in Maharashtra. Of these 14 people died in Solapur, 9 in Sangli, 4 in Pune and one in Satara. North Karnataka was the worst hit with floods for the third time in the last three months. The worst affected were Belagavi, Kalburgi, Raichur, Yadgir, Koppal, Godag, Dharwad, Bagalkot, Vijayapura and Haveri of the region.

Modi also spoke to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday and discussed the situation arising out of the incessant rains in the two states. He assured the two chief ministers of all possible central assistance. Both states have been most affected by floods and excessive rains.

48 people died due to floods in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, Pune, Aurangabad and Konkan divisions, at least 48 people have died due to heavy rains and subsequent floods in the last three. Whereas, millions of hectares of area was largely destroyed by crops. Officials gave this information on Friday. Officials said 29 people died in rain-related incidents in Pune division in western Maharashtra, 16 in Aurangabad division in central Maharashtra and three in coastal Konkan.