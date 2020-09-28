Author: Ranjit Kumar

China again showed a stubborn stand in the sixth round of talks between Indian and Chinese military commanders on September 21 to resolve the military conflict that had been going on for nearly five months. The result is that there is no concrete result and now it seems that the military deployment of the two countries on the snowy peaks of East Ladakh will continue for the next few icy months or even further. The two governments are concerned that the soldiers of India and China do not clash. This is probably the first time a joint statement has been issued at a meeting of military commanders for this purpose. But the biggest question is how long will the war last. To avoid a direct open battle, either side will have to bend.

Summit meeting in november

Given the tough stance on both sides, diplomatic observers will now be eyeing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit to be held in Russia in early November where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Chin Fing may meet face to face. Just as the meeting of the defense and foreign ministers took place in the physical presence of the SCO itself, similarly if the summit also takes place in the physical presence of these leaders, then Narendra Modi and Xi Chin Fing may meet in Russia. The question arises that the Chinese leader whose strategy of expanding from East Ladakh to South China Sea, Taiwan and Hong Kong as well as South Asia and Africa is being implemented to achieve the goals of expansionist strategy. How to give the message of bowing down to India by taking your steps backward.

China says that it is up to India to remove the tension and it should take a middle ground to remove the tension, while India says that China should restore the status quo before five May on the eastern Ladakh borders. The summits of India and China will now decide the direction of the relationship and it is on these talks that the military tension in the border areas between the two countries takes shape. The final hope is on the top political guilt, otherwise war is the only option left to resolve the issue. It was with this intention that it decided to hold the seventh round of military commanders of both countries before the top political meetings and the meetings of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Co-ordination (WMCC) headed by diplomats of foreign ministries of both countries before that. has gone.

The meetings of the Defense Ministers of India and China on September 4 in Moscow and the Foreign Ministers of the two countries on September 10 showed no concrete results. Against the backdrop of these two high-level negotiations, it is said that on September 21, the sixth round meeting of the military commanders of India and China will not be wrong if the two countries issued a joint statement of consent to postpone the war. In the sixth round of talks, agreeing not to change the ground situation and not deploy new troops means that the Chinese army is bent on making the new Line of Actual Control as far as the areas where it has moved forward, from where it is peacefully behind. Cannot be removed. Since both countries do not want any kind of military skirmish or open war, both are trying to force each other to bow or retreat by showing their military strength there.

Together they both want to give the message that they are ready for war. Therefore, both sides are putting psychological pressure on each other by showing strength to lower each other’s morale. The Chinese daily ‘Global Times’ is saying that Indian soldiers will thaw at the icy peaks of Ladakh at temperatures below minus forty degrees while Indian military officials are saying that taking advantage of their Siachen experiences, our soldiers from eastern Ladakh The Chinese soldiers in the marginal icy areas will be sweated because the Chinese army has no experience of being stationed in such a cold area for a long time.

Although the statements of the Chinese Ambassador to India and the Chinese Foreign Ministry emphasize the friendship of two thousand years, the shared dance of elephant and dragon and not turning disputes into quarrels, but China wants it on its own terms. So far we have seen a huge difference between the words and actions of China. Therefore, this time also the mutual agreement that has been agreed in the joint statement can be seen from the same view that the peaks occupied by the Indian Army in many areas of East Ladakh weakened China’s strategic position, so it shared In the statement, it has been agreed with India that no more military deployment is done on the front fronts.

Siachen deployment

It is a major concern in Indian military circles that the mountainous peaks of East Ladakh, Pangong Lake, Galvan, Gogra, Hot Spring and the plains of Depsang are now beginning to form military deployment like Siachen Glacier. China has been successful in fulfilling its intention that due to non-acceptance of its conditions, India has to decide to deploy about 50 thousand soldiers under adverse conditions to guard its territory and it has to be about one hundred daily The burden of spending Rs 150 crore will have to be incurred at a time when the Indian economy is groaning with the corona epidemic.