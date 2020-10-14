The central government has given a befitting reply after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has targeted the country on per capita GDP and compared Bangladesh to India. The government compared the tenure of UPA and NDA to show how much per capita GDP has increased during whose reign.

First, Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Wednesday, showing Bangladesh, India and Nepal with a graphics per capita GDP. Along with this, Rahul said that the major achievement of the nationality of disgust during the six years of BJP. Bangladesh on the way to overtake India.

Solid achievement of 6 years of BJP’s hate-filled cultural nationalism: Bangladesh set to overtake India. 4 pic.twitter.com/waOdsLNUVg – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 14, 2020

Meanwhile, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying that in 2019, India’s GDP was 11 times more than Bangladesh in terms of purchasing power while population was 8 times more. In terms of purchasing power, India’s per capita GDP in 2020 is $ 6284 as per International Monetary Fund while Bangladesh has $ 5139.

IMF has estimated India’s GDP to grow at 8.8% in 2021, twice that of Bangladesh at 4.4%. Under current govt, Per Capita GDP increased from Rs 83,091 in 2014-15 to Rs 1,08,620 in 2019-20 – increase of 30.7%. Under UPA 2, it had increased by 19.8%: Govt sources https://t.co/hvTGTI7AKc – ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

The government source further said that the IMF has projected India’s GDP to grow 8.8 percent in 2021, which is double of Bangladesh’s 4.4 percent. The per capita GDP in the current government increased from 83,091 in 2014-15 to 1,08,620 in 2019-20, an increase of 30.7 percent. However, during the UPA-2 government it was an increase of 19.8 per cent.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday that the Indian economy severely affected by the Corona virus is projected to decline by 10.3 percent during this year. At the same time, during this period the world economy is projected to grow by 4.4 percent and in 2021 with a strong growth of 5.2 percent.

However, at the same time the IMF has stated that the Indian economy will probably register a strong growth of 8.8 percent in 2021 and will regain the status of a fast growing emerging economy, overtaking China. China is projected to achieve 8.2 percent growth in 2021.

The IMF has expressed these estimates in its latest report on the world economic scenario. These reports have been released ahead of the annual annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank. It states that the global economy will decline by 4.4 percent in 2020 and will achieve a robust growth of 5.2 percent in 2021.