new Delhi: A new dimension will soon join the India-Afghanistan friendship. India is going to build a dam on the Kabul River tributary i.e. the sub-river, Maidan river, to provide drinking and irrigation water to the people living in Kabul this time. India will build this Shatoot Dam under the New Development Partnership. The Government of India has announced this and soon an MoU will be signed with the Government of Afghanistan in this regard.

According to the proposal, India will also build buildings for pipelines, roads and offices to carry water from the Shatoot Dam as well as water treatment plant, dam to treatment plant. Through the dam, the city of Kabul will get 57 MCM drinking water and 22.5 MCM irrigation water every year. This project of Shatoot Dam will cost about 286 million US Dollars.

Let us tell you that since 2001, India has been continuously playing an advance role in restructuring Afghanistan. Under this, about 400 development projects have been completed so far and about 150 Indian projects of development are underway in all 34 provinces of Afghanistan.

This is the reason why India is considered to be one of the biggest countries that helped in restructuring Afghanistan. Be it Salma Dam, Afghanistan’s parliament building, Zaranz to Delaram Highway or laying a power transmission line from Khumri to Kabul. There are some work done by India for the reorganization of Afghanistan which testifies to friendship between India and Afghanistan.

