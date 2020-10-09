Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences on the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, saying that his death has created a void in Indian politics and his lack will always be in Indian politics. He also said that the Modi government will remain committed to fulfill his Bihar development dream.Please tell that Paswan died today at the age of 74. His son Chirag Paswan gave this information via tweet. In a series of tweets, Shah said, “His shortage in Indian politics and the Union Cabinet will always remain and the Modi government will remain committed to fulfill his poor welfare and Bihar’s dream of development.” He said that the mind is extremely distressed by the death of Paswan, who always struggles for the welfare and rights of the poor and the deprived. In his political life, he always kept national interest and public welfare paramount.

A void has arisen in Indian politics: Shah

Shah said, “His death has created a void in Indian politics.” He said that whether it was to fight against the Emergency of 1975 or to make the mantra of poor welfare in the Corona epidemic meaningful in the Modi government, Ram Vilas Paswan played a unique role in all these.

Paswan was among the well-known Dalit leaders of the country

Amit Shah said, ‘While serving in many important positions, Paswan was dear to everyone with his simple and gentle personality. I express condolences to his family and supporters and pray for the peace of the departed soul. ॐ Peace. ‘ Paswan was in active politics for more than five decades and was one of the well-known Dalit leaders of the country. Paswan was the Minister of Consumer, Food and Public Distribution.

Nitish-Rabri also expressed grief

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar’s CM Nitish Kumar have mourned Paswan’s death. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lamented that Paswan was a big signature of Indian politics. We had a very old relationship with him. I have personally been saddened by his death. On the other hand, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi said in the tweet, ‘I am very saddened by the death of Venerable Ram Vilas Paswan. He had a family relationship for decades. Today the stove will not burn in our house. May his soul rest in peace.