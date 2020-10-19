new Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the Modi government has started assessing the impact of the corona virus epidemic on the economy and the possible decline in GDP from it. The Finance Minister did not rule out the possibility of providing another incentive to promote economic activities.

On the occasion of the unveiling of 15th Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh’s book ‘Portraits of Power: Half a Century of Being at Ringsite’, he said, “I have not discontinued the option of another dose of incentive … every The time when we have announced an incentive package, it was released after much deliberation and deliberation .. I have not stopped the option of another incentive package. ”

Will the Ministry of Finance issue any estimate about the impending decline in the economy? On this question, Sitharaman said that from the beginning of October, the Ministry has started to make some assessment in this regard. We will tell this estimate soon.

He said, “Maybe at some point we will have to issue a statement about this. Then whether I say it in public or say in Parliament is a different matter. But the Finance Ministry will have to assess what is going to happen.

RBI Assessment

Explain that the Reserve Bank of India has forecast a 9.5 percent decline in the Indian economy during the current financial year. At the same time, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have forecast a decline of 10.3 percent and 9.6 percent respectively in the Indian economy.

Sitharaman announced a cash voucher in lieu of LTC to government employees and a festive advance of Rs 10,000 before the start of the busy festive season. These measures were taken keeping in mind the increase in consumer demand in the economy.

Along with this, the Finance Minister also announced to incur additional capital expenditure during the year and to provide interest-free loan of Rs 12,000 crore for 50 years to the states. These measures are expected to generate a total demand of Rs 28,000 crore.

The government had earlier announced a Rs 20 lakh crore ‘Self-reliant India’ incentive package in May. Now the government is taking steps to fully open and promote the economy before the festive season starts.

The government implemented a stringent lockdown across the country in March this year to curb the corona virus epidemic. Due to this lockdown, during the first quarter of the year ‘April-June’, there was a big decline of 23.9 percent in GDP.

Sitharaman said that the Finance Ministry will soon submit a proposal to the Cabinet to clarify the identity of strategic and non-strategic areas.

The Finance Minister had announced in May that a new public sector undertaking policy would be prepared to pursue reforms in Central Public Sector Undertakings. Under this, there can be at least four state-owned companies in the strategic sector. Privatization will be done in other areas.

On this occasion, Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani said that India needs to think again in the field of manufacturing and find out new ways. “…” As much as we care about “clicks” or information technology, we need to think as much about ‘BRICS’ or traditional industries. We have to think about the future industries and the entire ecosystem providing the services of the future.

