The Center said on Tuesday that 16,420 tonnes of paddy worth Rs 31 crore has been procured from farmers in Punjab and Haryana at the minimum support price (MSP) in the last 72 hours, while procurement has just begun in other states. With the latest procurement figures, the government aims to send a message to farmers demonstrating against the new agricultural laws that it has no intention of ending purchases in the MSP.Farmers in Punjab and Haryana and many other states are opposing the new agricultural laws, which they feel that the procurement will now go into the hands of corporates and the MSP system will end. The Union Agriculture Ministry said in a statement that the arrival of kharif crops has just started and the government is continuing to procure kharif crops like paddy for the year 2020-21 on MSP from farmers as per existing plans. Paddy procurement started in Punjab and Haryana from 26 September, while in other states it started from 28 September.

In Punjab and Haryana alone, around 16,420 tonnes of paddy has been procured for a total of Rs 31 crore at a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 1,888. Of this, about 3,164 tonnes of paddy has been purchased in Haryana, while 13,256 tonnes of paddy has been purchased from 1,443 farmers in Punjab. For the current year, the government has fixed the MSP (common grade) of paddy at Rs 1,868 per quintal, while the A grade variety has been fixed at Rs 1,888 per quintal. The government has also approved the purchase of 14.09 lakh tonnes of Kharif pulses and oilseeds for Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Haryana under the Price Support Scheme (PSS).

The statement said that on receipt of the proposal under the PSS, approval for other states will also be given. The PSS is applicable in case the market prices are less than the MSP during the notified harvesting period. The government has, through its nodal agencies, purchased 46.35 tonnes of moong worth Rs 33 lakh at MSP till September 29, benefitting 48 farmers in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, 5,089 tonnes of coconut garri (perennial crop) worth Rs 52.40 crore have been procured at MSP in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu benefiting 3,961 farmers. The statement said that the purchase of cotton will begin from October 1.