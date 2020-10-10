Before the festive season, the Modi government is once again giving you an opportunity to buy cheap gold. Gold can be purchased from October 12 to 16 under series seven of the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21. In Sovereign Gold Bonds, the investor does not get gold in physical form. It is safer than physical gold. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement on Friday that the issue price of gold bonds has been fixed at Rs 5,051 per gram.

“The value of the bond is Rs. 5,051 per gram, based on the average closing price of 999 purity gold for the last three trading days of the previous week from the subscription period,” RBI said in a statement. The statement further said that the government, in consultation with RBI, has decided to give a rebate of Rs 50 per gram to investors applying online and making payments through digital medium. The central bank said, “The gold bond price for such investors will be Rs. 5,001 per gram.”

The eighth episode of the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme (SGB) 2020–21 series will open for subscription from November 9 to November 13. RBI is issuing Sovereign Gold Bond 2020-21 on behalf of Government of India.

You can buy gold from one gram to four kilograms

Gold bonds can be taken in multiples of one gram of gold. Its duration is eight years and after five years it also has the option to opt out. A minimum of one gram of gold can be invested in gold bonds and the maximum investment limit for the common man is four kg, while for Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) this limit is four kg and 20 kg for trust.

What is Sovereign Gold Bond

In Sovereign Gold Bonds, the investor does not get gold in physical form. It is safer than physical gold. As far as purity is concerned, its accuracy cannot be doubted due to its electronic form. It will be subject to long term capital gains tax after three years (Capital gains tax will not be levied till maturity) while you can use it for loan. If you talk about redemptions, you can redeem it anytime after five years.