Government prepares for privatization IRCTC has just topped the government’s privatization agenda. Let us know that the government is preparing to privatize almost all the registered public sector units, including at least 4 big state-owned banks. IRCTC is fully empowered by the Indian Railways, which has exclusive rights to sell tourism, catering, online ticket booking and packaged drinking water in trains.

IPO created a blast IRCTC launched its IPO in October 2019. For retail investors and employees, these shares were offered at a discount of Rs 10 for Rs 310, while the rest of the investors had these shares worth Rs 320. The government had accumulated around Rs 645 crore through an IPO and sold a 12.6 per cent stake.

5 percent will be private trains Earlier, the government allowed private companies to run passenger trains on 109 routes through 151 trains. Through this, the government was expected to get an investment of about 30 thousand crores and at the same time domestic manufacturing was also expected to increase under Make in India. Explain that only 5 percent of the total railway network will be private trains. These trains will run in 12 clusters, including Bangalore, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Delhi, Mumbai, Patna, Prayagraj, Secunderabad, Howrah and Chennai.

The Modi government plans to sell 15-20 per cent stake in IRCTC. These stakes will be sold through the offer for sale. It is believed that these transactions will be completed in at least installments. Last month itself, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has invited bids from merchant bankers to sell the IRCTC stake till September 10. Explain that at least 25% of the shares in the offer of sales are safe for institutional investors like mutual funds and insurance companies.