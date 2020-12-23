The Modi government has extended the last date of paying GST for the financial year 2019-20 by 2 months. So far, its last date was 31 December 2020, but now it has been extended till 28 February 2021 (Last date of filing GST returns extended). In fact, business and tax consultants had pleaded with the Modi government that due to Corona there have been many problems, due to which the last date for filling the GST return (GST return) is extended.

The Income Tax Department had extended the last date a day earlier

The Income Tax Department extended the last date for filing ITR on December 30 itself (ITR Filing date extended). The last date for different categories was extended for different periods. The most important thing in this is that those who do not have to audit their accounts to file their ITR and who fill their returns through ITR-1 or ITR-4 form, they have got relief till January 10. .

This is the third time the Income Tax Department has extended the last date for filing income tax. Earlier the Income Tax Department had earlier extended the last date from 31 July till 30 November, then it was extended till 31 December and now it has been extended again till 10 January.

Do freelance or run YouTube channel, then know how to file ITR!



Last date for them was 15 February

For taxpayers whose accounts need to be audited, the last date for filing income tax returns has been extended till February 15. At the same time, the Income Tax Department has also extended the last date for submission of tax audit report till January 15. Please tell that its last date was December 31. The last date to give his declaration under the ‘Dispute to Confidence’ scheme has also been extended to 31 January.