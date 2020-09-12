Prime Minister Housing Scheme-Rural Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) or Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana was launched by PM Narendra Modi in his last term. It is a scheme run by the central government, under which the target is to provide pucca houses to as many families as possible by 2022 in rural areas. Under this scheme, the government provides money support for construction of pucca houses featuring all basic facilities like power supply and sanitation. All families who do not have a home or are currently living in raw or dilapidated houses in rural areas of India can apply for PMAY-G.

Benefits of PMAY-G In PMAY-G, you can take a loan of 6 lakh rupees at an interest rate of up to 6.5 percent annually. The minimum size of the house should be 25 square meters with all basic facilities such as power supply and clean cooking space. CLSS or credit linked subsidy is given under this scheme. If you need more than this to build a house, then you will have to take a loan with the normal interest rate on that additional amount.

Who will get the benefit Apart from the Below Poverty Line (BPL) list, there are some other persons who are eligible to receive the benefits of PMAY-G. The family should not have a pucca house anywhere in the country. Minorities and non-SC / ST rural families in SC / ST (SC / ST), BPL category, retirees and widows and dependents of defense personnel / paramilitary forces soldiers killed in action can take advantage of this. The family applying for a loan under this scheme includes a husband, wife and children (who are unmarried). The applicant and his family must meet the mandatory income criteria for the scheme and should belong to EWS (Economically Weaker Section), LIG ​​(Low Income Group), or BPL (Below Poverty Line) category. The income of the applicant’s family should be between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 6 lakh.

On the basis of which the list is prepared The government pays attention to Socio Economic Cast Census 2011 ie Socio Economic Caste Census 2011 to identify beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. In addition, the government includes tehsils and panchayats to decide the final list.

How to check the name if you have applied First go to the rhreporting.nic.in/netiay/Benificiary.aspx website. If the registration number is there, enter it and click, after which the details will appear. If there is no registration number, click on ‘Advanced Search’. After this, fill the form that comes. Then click on the search option. If your name is present in PMAY-G list, then all related details will be visible.

Required documents For this, ID proof (eg Aadhar card, Voter ID, etc.), ethnic group certificate, proof of income, address proof, salary certificate, 6 months bank statement, income tax return, form with filled PMAY G application form 16, Tax Assessment Order, if the applicant is involved in business then business information, economic statement in case of business, plan of construction, claim cost of construction claim, certificate of official appraiser and an affidavit in which it is certified Be told that neither the applicant nor his family members have pucca houses.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme was launched by the Government of India with the objective of promoting cheaper homes than the expensive real state sector. The scheme aims to achieve its objective of Housing for All by constructing 20 million homes across the country by 31 March 2022. Depending on the needs of the regions, the scheme is divided into two parts – urban and rural.