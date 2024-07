Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an official visit to Russia this week | Photo: EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

A day after Russia launched a wave of deadly attacks on a children’s hospital and other parts of Ukraine, Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi spoke in Moscow in a critical tone against the deaths of innocent children in conflicts and terrorist attacks.

Without directly mentioning the Russian bombings on Monday (8), the Indian political leadership, which is fulfilling an official agenda with dictator Vladimir Putin, said that the “heart bleeds” when violent events happen in the world.

“Be it war, conflict or terrorist attack, anyone who believes in humanity is pained when there is loss of life. When innocent children are killed, the heart bleeds and this pain is very frightening,” Modi said on Tuesday (9), moments after being received by Putin at the Kremlin with a message highlighting the strategic ties between the two countries.

Moscow has blamed Ukraine for the deadly attack without evidence, claiming that Ukrainian anti-missile systems had carried out the strikes. However, Kiev has said it has recovered fragments of a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile from the children’s hospital.

The UN also announced on Tuesday preliminary results of an internal investigation that concluded that Russian missiles were responsible for the attacks.

While he did not directly criticize Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Modi has made other critical references to conflicts. Months after the war in Eastern Europe began in September 2022, the Indian prime minister told Putin that “today’s era is not an era of war,” and the Russian leader said at the time that he understood Modi’s concerns.

During his time in Russia, Modi bought record amounts of Russian oil at lower prices due to sanctions that have decimated Moscow’s trade with the West.