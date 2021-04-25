India set a new world record in the number of daily COVID-19 infections, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens on Sunday to vaccinate and be careful, saying that a “storm” of infections had rocked the country.

The United States said it was very concerned about the huge jump in the number of coronavirus cases in India and that it was racing against time to provide aid to New Delhi.

The number of injuries in the last twenty-four hours reached 349691, continuing to break records for the fourth consecutive day. Hospitals in Delhi and across the country began to refuse to accept patients after they ran out of medical oxygen and the family ran out.

Modi said in a speech broadcast by the radio, “We were confident, and our spirits were high after we successfully faced the first wave, but this storm shook the country.”

The Modi government has faced criticism for relaxing and allowing religious and political gatherings when the daily number of infections fell below 10,000 and it did not plan to strengthen the health care system.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended a general isolation in the capital that was scheduled to end on Monday for a week in an attempt to curb the virus that kills a person every four minutes.

He said, “General isolation was the last weapon in our hands to confront the Corona virus, but with the increase in cases so quickly, we had to use this weapon.”

The Ministry of Health data indicated that the total number of infections rose to 16.96 million cases and deaths to 192,311 cases after the death of 2767 patients during the night.

In the last month alone, daily injuries increased by eight times and deaths increased ten-fold. Health experts say the death toll is likely much higher.