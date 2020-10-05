Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will participate in the 12th Virtual BRICS Conference to be held on 17 November. The BRICS NSA met in Russia, with India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and diplomat Yang Chiechi on behalf of China.

This time the theme of the meeting between the leaders of BRICS countries will be “BRICS partnership for global stability, shared security and innovative development”. “The main objective of the presidency of Russian BRICS in 2020 is to contribute to raising the standard of living and standard of living of our people,” the statement said.

