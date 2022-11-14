Mexico.- The Mexican tycoon Ricardo Salinas Pliego surprised in social networks, because it is common to see it transported to any place in helicopterbut Elektra’s owner changed transportationso he made a epic entrance in panga.

Through his Twitter account @RicardoBSalinas, he shared that he was in a symbolic marriage ceremony in Chapala, Jalisco, but there was something that surprised him, which he recorded and shared along with the description, “What I liked the most about the wedding is that the guests arrive in style… in a panga”.

According to figures from Blooberg, the Mexican businessman who owns Grupo Salinas, his fortune It is $10.7 billionfor which leading a life of luxury and eccentricity is not a problem for him.

The founder of TV Azteca, in addition to being recognized for his ability in the business world, is an influencer on the Twitter social network as he shares his good times and opinions that sometimes cause controversy.

Among the most generous treats that the owner of the Mexican conglomerate Elektra has given himself is to buy a helicopterin which he has gone to Supermarketsince it was in a I already and needed to go for beer.

But it is not the only time that he has drawn attention for being transported on the aircraft, since, in his social network accounts, at the end of his 67-year party, at the end of the evening on October 17, he decided to say goodbye to his guests from the helicopter.

For which Internet users left messages to the third richest man in Mexico, if he also traveled by sea in the panga or if he chose to arrive in his famous helicopter.