For the fifth consecutive year, the CEU has launched its traditional Christmas carol to benefit Cáritas. This time it was the Madrid group Modestia Apart, accompanied by the children of the CEU San Pablo Sanchinarro School choir, who have recorded a version of the popular Christmas carol Campana sobre camalla with the collaboration of Cadena 100.

Fernando López, a member of the group, explained that “many will think it is surprising that Modestia Apart makes a Christmas carol at this point, but we have always been idealists. “Christmas is a time of excitement, and collaborating on this project allows us to share the joy of these days and help those who need it most.”

For his part, the president of Cáritas Española, Manuel Bretón, thanked Modestia Apart “for her talent and generosity in bringing the message of hope and fraternity that the birth of Jesus brings to the entire society.” “We also thank the San Pablo CEU Foundation and Cadena 100 because without their unconditional support we would not even dare to dream of the possibility of going this far.”

The president of the San Pablo CEU University Foundation, Alfonso Bullón de Mendoza, has indicated that “we feel deeply proud to constantly collaborate with Cáritas, an institution of the Catholic Church that stands out for its extraordinary social work. With this carol we would like to help us all unite in supporting those who need it most.”









«At Cadena 100 we are proud to be part of this initiative that unites music, tradition and solidarity. Being able to bring this classic Christmas carol, performed by Modestia Apart, to every home, and collaborate with Cáritas and Fundación Universitaria San Pablo CEU in such a significant cause, is a reflection of our commitment to the people and values ​​that really matter,” he said. added Jorge Vileilla, director of Musical Business at Ábside Media.

Last year it was the group Hakuna who lent their voice to perform ‘Del cielo’, an unpublished piece. The traditional Christmas carol for the Cáritas Christmas campaign has also featured in previous editions the voices of the Sevillian group Siempre Así (2022), and the singers Pastora Soler (2021) and Ainhoa ​​Arteta (2020).

All the proceeds raised from this Christmas carol will go entirely to Cáritas. The song can be heard through the social networks of Cáritas Española and the San Pablo CEU Foundation. Private collaboration is one of the pillars that allow Cáritas to develop its mission and offer opportunities for a decent life to millions of people in situations of great vulnerability inside and outside our country.

In the last financial year, Cáritas allocated more than 486.5 million euros to support 2.5 million people inside and outside Spain with growing problems of food insecurity, unemployment, housing and mental health. This important economic effort was possible thanks to the generosity of thousands of partners, donors and private collaborators, who contributed more than 327 million, which represents more than 67.2 percent of the total resources invested.