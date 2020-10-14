The joy was great when Anthony Modeste came to the 1. FC Cologne returned. The 32-year-old striker has not been able to build on his previous best form and should therefore be on the sidelines, like Sports picture reported.
When he said goodbye in the summer of 2017, Anthony Modeste brought 1. FC Köln a handsome profit. Just two years earlier, the Domstadt-based company signed the attacker for 4.5 million euros from TSG Hoffenheim, and from Tianjin Quanjian (now Tianjin Tianhai) more than 30 million euros later flowed into the club’s coffers.
Modeste canceled his contract in China after just one season and returned to FC a few months later. The days when the Frenchman was the team’s life insurance are long gone. Although Modeste scored six goals in ten second division games after his return, he was only there four times in 27 appearances last season.
The 32-year-old missed the start of the season due to an injury and was plagued by pain in his knee for months. In the meantime he can fully load his body again, but the patience of the sports management is obviously at the end. The Sports picture reports on “his last chance” in the FC jersey after it should have been given up in the summer. Besiktas Istanbul is said to have expressed interest, among other things, but Modeste has not been able to come to an agreement with any potential buyer.
Due to his rumored annual salary of 3.5 million euros and the contract term until 2023, he is even considered the “most expensive misunderstanding in the club’s history”, according to the magazine. Another farewell does not occur to him: “I’m not finished with FC yet,” said Modeste in an interview with IMAGE.
“If you’re injured, you don’t play a role. Still, I’m at home here. I want to help FC stay in the league. And my plan is still to end my career in Cologne, and later a job to take over in the club, “said Modeste. Transfer requests are a sign of appreciation, “but I never wanted to leave. I want to get my knee in order and play for FC.”
