Modeste canceled his contract in China after just one season and returned to FC a few months later. The days when the Frenchman was the team’s life insurance are long gone. Although Modeste scored six goals in ten second division games after his return, he was only there four times in 27 appearances last season.

The 32-year-old missed the start of the season due to an injury and was plagued by pain in his knee for months. In the meantime he can fully load his body again, but the patience of the sports management is obviously at the end. The Sports picture reports on “his last chance” in the FC jersey after it should have been given up in the summer. Besiktas Istanbul is said to have expressed interest, among other things, but Modeste has not been able to come to an agreement with any potential buyer.