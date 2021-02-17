Ras Al Khaimah (Al Ittihad)

The Department of Human Resources in Ras Al Khaimah launched the update of the job performance management system and the update of the general behavioral competencies framework for the year 2021 for the government of Ras Al Khaimah.

The regulations included the general framework, principles, guidelines, and mechanisms for planning, monitoring and evaluating the performance of government agencies’ employees, and developing their competencies and effectiveness, in a manner that contributes to achieving government strategies.

In addition to working to appreciate achievements, and to promote functional integration, objectivity and transparency in defining work expectations and outputs, and providing an opportunity for workers to identify strengths and improvement, and to develop career development and progress plans.

General behavioral competencies are applied to all employees who do not occupy supervisory or leadership positions, and the competencies are also in line with general trends for performance on best practices, including excellence in implementation and results, effective communication, creativity, innovation, focus on dealers, teamwork, cooperation, and organizational and ethical awareness.