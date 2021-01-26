Despite the pandemic, the modernization and re-equipment of polyclinics continues in the capital. In the coming years, 137 old buildings will be put in order. And they will also build 30 new ones – in those areas where they are not enough.

High availability

Serious changes to polyclinics, the foundation of which was laid back in the middle of the last century, were simply necessary. Eleven of the 137 renovated polyclinics have already started accepting patients this year. However, the city is growing, and more medical facilities are needed, especially in areas where there is massive housing construction.

“For the next three years, according to the plans of the Targeted Investment Program of the city, construction of 30 buildings of polyclinics is envisaged. One of them is being built in Solntsevo. We started last year, but the pace of construction is not bad, readiness is high, judging by the volume of work performed. According to the plan, the completion is in the first quarter of 2022, but I think it will be possible to finish earlier, ” Mayor Sobyanin, inspecting the construction site of a children’s and adult clinic on Aviatorov Street.

The building is 55% complete. Already in February they will give heat, and then it will be possible to start facing work. It will house branch No. 6 of polyclinic No. 212. The project is large-scale – 5 floors with a total area of ​​10 thousand square meters. m. Not only 50 thousand residents of Solntsev will become patients, but also from Vnukovo, Novoperedelkin and der. Rumyantsevo.

700 adults and children will be able to attend a daily appointment here. The diagnostics department will be equipped with modern medical equipment, including an X-ray, fluorograph and mammography – a total of 800 devices and devices. There will be a day hospital and surgery in the polyclinic.

Where it is needed

The plans for the next three years are the construction of a 6-storey children’s and adult polyclinic in the Babushkinsky district. On Lenskaya, 21, a building with an area of ​​8 thousand square meters will be erected. The building, original in shape, will be not only a modern medical facility, but also an architectural decoration of the area. “The clinic is stretched along the street, and the rounded corners of the building give the impression of a wave. This technique made it possible to make a rather large building plastic and easy to perceive, ”said chief architect of Moscow Sergey Kuznetsov.

A new multidisciplinary clinic will also appear in the Dmitrovsky district (Dmitrovskoye highway, property 107G); a plot of 0.45 hectares has already been allocated for its construction. Every day 750 adults and children can be examined here. A women’s consultation will also open here. According to Sergei Kuznetsov, the design of the new polyclinic project will also be atypical for medical institutions that were built earlier. The building will be made in a modern style, and the bright logos will make it easy to find children’s and adult departments.

In New Moscow

13 polyclinics will be built in New Moscow, 5 of them – at the expense of investors, the rest – at budget money. Construction should be completed by 2022.

Among the new facilities are polyclinics in the settlements of Voskresenskoye, Vnukovskoye, Filimonkovskoye and Mosrentgen (320 patients per shift), in the town of Shcherbinka (750 patients), a clinic with antenatal clinics in the settlement of Sosenskoye and Poultry settlement Pervomayskoye (750 patients each), an outpatient clinic in the Shchapovskoye settlement (110 patients per shift), as well as an ambulance substation in Moskovsky, st. Raduzhnaya (20 parking places) and in the village. Kievsky (6 car places).

Also in the plans in 2022 to introduce a polyclinic in the village. Kokoshkino for 320 visits per shift, where there will be children’s and adult departments, as well as an ambulance post.

By the way

Since 2011, 25 polyclinics have been built in the capital, 15 of which have been funded by the Moscow Targeted Investment Program. Another 10 were built by investors and transferred to the ownership of the city.