The first phase trial of the research vaccine, developed in conjunction with researchers from the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the American biotech company Moderna, revealed that this led to a strong immune response in the elderly.According to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the experimental vaccine mRNA-1273 was well tolerated by the individuals involved in the trial. According to NIAID researchers, older persons are at greater risk of complications of Kovid-19 and are an important part of vaccination.

‘Important part to know the effect on the aged’

Researchers said the way this vaccine affects people in this class is an important part of its safety and efficacy detection. The first phase of testing began on 16 March 2020 and was later extended by about a month to register the aged.

The scientists said 40 healthy volunteers were registered under the test. Of these, 20 were 56 to 70 years old and 20 were 71 years or more.



Some side-effects seen

Researchers found that the vaccine was well tolerated by researchers in this age group. However, some have adverse effects such as fever or fatigue after vaccination. According to scientists, those who were vaccinated evoked a good immune response to the corona virus SARS-CoV-2.

80 thousand crores for the corona vaccine? Government’s response arrived