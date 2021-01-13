Germany is debating compulsory vaccination against the corona virus. Health Minister Spahn continues to oppose it. The delivery of the corona vaccines is slow. The news ticker.

Update from January 13th, 12.50 p.m.: Berlin and Brandenburg had delivered the first Corona*-Inoculation doses from Moderna held back (see also update from January 13th, 10:06 am). There were doubts about the proper transport, especially about the cooling before the takeover. The Federal Ministry of Health has now given the all-clear.

“The quality of the vaccines was not affected by the transport, and the Vaccines can be harmless be used, ”said a spokesman. Accordingly, the distribution centers of the two federal states have already been informed of this by the Bundeswehr responsible for vaccine logistics. On Tuesday, 2,400 cans each arrived in Berlin and Brandenburg. However, both countries reported problems.

Quality defects? Brandenburg withholds Moderna vaccine

Update from January 13th, 10:06 am: The Moderna-Corona vaccine is distributed in Germany. In Brandenburg are the first 2,400 cans arrived. But they might have to be thrown away. There was obviously a problem with the cold chain.

“During the Transportes under the responsibility of Federal from nationwide Central depot in Quakenbrück the central point of contact in Brandenburg could be too Problems with cooling “said the spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Gabriel Hesse, at the request of the dpa news agency. “We have to check that now. Only when it is absolutely certain that no errors in this transport happened, we will use the vaccine. “

The shortest route from Quakenbrück to Potsdam is 446 kilometers. According to the Google Maps route planner, a car takes at least 4 hours 35 minutes.

The Moderna vaccine is with a cooling of minus 20 degrees long-term shelf life. The vaccine is kept at refrigerator temperatures for 30 days. The Biontech vaccine is at minus 70 degrees Can be kept for half a year. In the refrigerator for up to five days.

Corona vaccinations: Spahn speaks out against mandatory vaccination

Update from January 13th, 8.11 a.m.: In the discussion of a Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn continues to oppose mandatory vaccination. According to the minister, he continues to rely on education and information, reports Deutschlandfunk (Dlf). Spahn doesn’t expect that in the coming month all corona restrictions be relaxed, it says there. Because of the Corona mutations from Great Britain and South Africa, entry restrictions are being issued.

“We have to do everything to ensure that this mutation is registered as little as possible in Germany and continental Europe,” said the Federal Minister of Health @jensspahn, CDU, on Deutschlandfunk. – Deutschlandfunk (@DLF) January 13, 2021

Spahn today issued a government statement on the start of the corona vaccinations. A one and a half hour debate is scheduled after his speech.

Update from January 12th, 4:15 p.m.: Once more it has Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU)* to the Corona vaccinations in Germany voiced.

“What is there is being reviled,” said the Franconian at a media meeting this Tuesday. In Bavaria As of January 12, 140,000 people have a first Vaccination against the coronavirus receive.

However, he is concerned about the lack of “willingness to vaccinate”, explained the Bavarian head of government and therefore called for another “vaccination campaign” with “role models”.

Corona vaccinations in Germany: Karl Lauterbach is against mandatory vaccination for nursing staff

Update from January 12th, 1:15 p.m .: SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach has repeatedly against one Vaccination compulsory in Germany pronounced.

“We owe a lot to the carers and shouldn’t put them under pressure now,” said the member of the Bundestag in an interview with World live looking at the discussions, whether for example Doctors and nursing staff binding against that Vaccinate coronavirus should leave.

Then in the next step you have to discuss “whether it is not the turn of the teachers or the bus drivers”, said Lauterbach and said: “When we discuss the compulsory vaccination for professional groups, we will eventually find ourselves in short grass.”

Corona vaccinations in Germany: will a third coronavirus vaccine soon be approved?

Update from January 12, 12:15 p.m .: The next one is coming soon Corona vaccine for Germany?

Specifically: the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company Astrazeneca has an approval of his Corona vaccine applied for in the European Union (EU). The application for conditional marketing authorization could probably be decided at the end of January European Medicines Agency (EMA) this Tuesday at their headquarters in Amsterdam.

So far, in the EU and in Germany in the fight against that Coronavirus the vaccines of German-American cooperation Biontech / Pfizer as well as the US manufacturer Moderna authorized. In view of limited production capacities and huge demand, there are delivery problems that will probably only be resolved in the coming months.

First report from January 12th: Munich / Magdeburg – On Monday (January 11th) the time had finally come.

The second Corona * vaccine stack Germany at least a first shipment of the American remedy from Moderna. 60,000 doses of vaccine in number, closely guarded by the Germans Federal Police during transport and from the armed forces in a barracks with corresponding cooling systems in the Osnabrück district.

Vaccines against the corona virus: Vaccines against corona are slow in Germany

While the Vaccinations against the insidious coronavirus * with the Biontech / Pfizer vaccine due to limited production capacities in hard corona lockdown* The first federal state continued to run slowly (including some clear criticism) Vaccinated considerable relief and Relaxations provided in promising.

To be precise: In Saxony-Anhalt Citizens who return to the state from Covid risk areas no longer have to enter corona*-Quarantineif they have a “complete completed vaccination against the Coronavirus*“Have behind you. Actually. Because once again there is irritation.

The problem is apparently as follows: Like that picture (behind a payment barrier) reported, sat Saxony-Anhalt Immediately a new “sample ordinance on quarantine measures” – allegedly on the discussed suggestion of Federal Ministry of the Interior from Berlin. The Ministry of Horst Seehofer (CSU).

Corona vaccinations in Germany: in the coronavirus pandemic, special rights for vaccinated people are being debated?

Accordingly, the federal government wants planned Special rights for vaccinated people from the drafts again – perfect would be the next federal competence chaos in this one Coronavirus pandemic*.

Follow all developments to the Vaccinations and Corona Vaccines here in News ticker. (pm) * Merkur.de is part of the Germany-wide Ippen-Digital editors network