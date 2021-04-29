The American laboratory Moderna announced this Thursday that it plans to invest to reach a production of 3 billion doses of its vaccine against covid-19 in 2022.

Moderna, which developed its vaccine with messenger RNA technology, like Pfizer / BioNTech, plans to deliver between 800 and 1 billion doses this year in 2021, the statement added.

Specifically, Moderna intends to invest in the facilities of the Swiss group Lonza, one of the major suppliers of the pharmaceutical industry, and in those of the Spanish Rovi, which is responsible for putting the drug in bottles. The amount of these operations has not been disclosed.

“We are seeing that the virus spreads rapidly, that it mutates, that new variants appear (…) We must take the lead to be prepared if a third booster dose” of the vaccine is necessary, “said the director for Europe on Thursday. from Moderna, Dan Stanner, on Swiss public radio RTS 1. These investments will start to pay off in late 2021 and early 2022.

On the other hand, the Lonza group announced on Thursday that it will install three additional production lines at its Viège factory to double the production of substances for the manufacture of Moderna vaccine.

Earlier this week the French group Sanofi, which is also working on its own vaccine, said it would produce 200 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine to meet global demand.

Moderna’s announcement coincides with increased concern about the efficacy of vaccines against emerging variants of the virus, the latest in India.