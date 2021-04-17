US pharmaceutical company Moderna will cut supplies of coronavirus vaccine to Canada and the UK in the second quarter of this year, CNN reported.

“Taking into account the current supply, demand and distribution, Moderna will adjust the expected supply volumes in the second quarter in a number of countries,” the company said in a statement.

At the same time, they did not specify how large the reduction in vaccine supplies would be and how quickly the drug shortage could be eliminated.

Earlier, the University of Oxford published a study that reported the risk of portal vein thrombosis from Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The study indicates that the risk of thrombosis from these COVID-19 vaccines was 30 times higher than from Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca).

There are currently several COVID-19 vaccines in the world. Two vaccines are registered in Russia: Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona. In the United States, they began to inoculate the population with drugs from Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna. Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines have been approved in the UK.