(Reuters) – Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine produced neutralizing antibodies against emerging variants, including the Delta variant, first identified in India in a laboratory study, the drugmaker said on Tuesday.

The study was conducted with blood serum from eight participants obtained one week after they received the second dose of vaccine in an early-stage trial.

+ Covid-19: new batch of Pfizer vaccines arrives in Brazil

Vaccination produced antibodies against all variants, including additional versions of the Beta variant, first identified in South Africa, and three strain variants first identified in India, including Kappa and Delta.

But the analysis showed a modest reduction in antibody neutralization against some of the newer variants, such as Delta, Kappa and Gamma.

“These new data are encouraging and reinforce our belief that Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine should continue to protect against newly detected variants,” said Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel.

Earlier on Tuesday, India granted drugmaker Cipla Ltd a permit to import Moderna’s vaccine into the country for restricted use.

(By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach