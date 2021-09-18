A study comparing the three covid-19 vaccines authorized in the United States reveals that Modern biopharmaceutical is slightly more effective than Pfizer-BioNtech and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), which ranked third, but still provides 71% protection .

According to the American broadcaster CNN, Pfizer’s immunizing agent provides 88% protection against hospitalization due to the infection of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) and Moderna’s reaches 93% effectiveness.

+ Brazil has 37.18% of the population fully vaccinated against the coronavirus

The survey was conducted by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and involved more than 3,600 adults hospitalized with covid-19 between March and August of this year. It was published this Friday (17).

“Among US adults without immunosuppressive conditions, vaccine efficacy against covid-19 hospitalization between March 11 and August 15, 2021 was greater for the Modern vaccine (93%) than for Pfizer-BioNTech (88 %) and Janssen (71%)”, says the CDC report cited by the broadcaster.

According to the researchers, the difference between the immunizers is due to some factors, such as the higher mRNA content in the Modern vaccine, the time between doses (three weeks for Pfizer and four for Modern), and possible variations in the groups that received the vaccines.

“The efficacy of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 91% from 14 to 120 days after receiving the second dose, but significantly decreased to 77% after 120 days,” writes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team.

According to CNN, the formulation of the doses of Pfizer and Moderna, which use genetic material called messenger RNA, are slightly different. Janssen vaccine uses an inactivated cold virus called adenovirus to carry genetic information from the coronavirus to our bodies.

“A single dose of Janssen vaccine had comparatively lower antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 and vaccine efficacy against hospitalizations for covid-19. Understanding the differences in vaccines can guide individual choices and policy decisions regarding possible boosters,” reveals the recently released study.

The CDC worked with researchers across the country to analyze 3,689 patients admitted to 21 hospitals in 18 US states. They also looked at antibodies in the blood of 100 healthy volunteers who received one of three available vaccines.

The American broadcaster remembers that the study had limitations. “The analysis does not consider immunocompromised children, adults, and the effectiveness of the covid-19 vaccine when there was no hospitalization,” writes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team. In addition, the volunteers were followed for just 29 weeks – just over six months.

See too

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Nicole Bahls had already been warned about her ex-husband’s infidelity

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach