British Minister of Culture, Oliver Dowden, confirmed that Britain expects to receive the first shipment of Moderna vaccine against Coronavirus next month, amid challenges in international supplies.

Dowden expressed his confidence that the first vaccines for Moderna are still on their way to arrival in April, which will be a relief for the comprehensive vaccination program, according to the British news agency “BA Media”.

However, he expressed skepticism about the resumption of non-essential international travel and acknowledged that all legal restrictions may not end in June as hoped, after a government advisor raised concerns about the complete removal of the restrictions.

Dowden insisted the vaccination program was still well on its way to achieving the goal of giving all adults a dose by July.

With the British government contracting to purchase 17 million doses, the American vaccine has been approved for use in Britain, and it will be the third vaccine to be launched after Oxford / AstraZeneca and Pfizer / Biontech.