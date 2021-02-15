Nth delay and nth change in the vaccination plan. Spain you will not be able to inoculate four million doses this February as promised last week by the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, who assured that the supply by the three companies already authorized by the EU was guaranteed.

The North American laboratory Moderna, which should have delivered 383,900 injectables as of Monday in what should have been its fourth shipment, is not only going to delay shipping, which will not arrive until the next few days, but is going to reduce this item to about half, about 200,000 doses. This has been communicated by the European Commission to the Ministry of Health, after the company itself went to Brussels to inform them that, as happened last January with Pfizer / BionTech, the pharmaceutical company must reduce the manufacture of prophylaxis to readjust its chain of production in order to be able to increase the supply rate in the coming weeks.

According to the information that the Commission has communicated to the Spanish authorities, the temporary supply cut will affect all 27 European Union states equally. However, the company has promised to compensate for the delays during the month of March so that at the end of the first quarter the total number of injectables is the one contracted from the beginning: 1,040,000 vial doses.

Memory prick



The cut in the supply of Moderna –health sources and different autonomous communities recognized- will force the communities, once again, to alter their vaccination plans, since it will force them to save the doses that arrive to guarantee a ‘ strategic reserve ‘for the second injection to the slightly less than 90,000 people who have been inoculated with this vaccine, but have not yet received the mandatory reminder puncture at 28 days. In Health they recalled that all protocols require that the second dose be always –and without exception- of the same brand that was inoculated in the first puncture.

Of the three pharmaceutical companies that supply Spain and the rest of the EU (Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca), Moderna is the one that is having the least weight in the vaccination campaign, since has only delivered 192,000 doses, although they should have reached, before the delay now confirmed, the 217,400 ampoules supplied.

After this new setback by Moderna, Health relies everything in the short term now to Pfizer / BioNTech, which on Monday sent a new shipment of 483,000 doses to Spain, which started immediately to be distributed among the communities, whose reserves are low, to the point of having to slow down the inoculations.

As confirmed on Monday by the department headed by Carolina Darias, the autonomies will receive this February a total of 1,779,570 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech. That number will rise to 2,705,040 injectables in March, according to the forecasts made by health technicians.

Until the delay communicated in the last hours by Moderna, the official calculations were that Spain would pass in the coming weeks from the supply of 4,002,145 doses planned for this month of February to reach, at least, 8.1 million monthly injectables during spring. With this rate of supply – indicated the official numbers of Health – there would no longer be problems to inoculate between March and September the 57 million doses that would remain at the end of February to immunize the 33 million people who would theoretically lead Spain to the long-awaited ‘herd immunity’. But once again, Health calculations have come up against the stubborn reality of supply problems.