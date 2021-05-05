The drug of the American company Moderna was named the best vaccine against coronavirus infection in the world at the regular World Vaccine Congress Washington 2021, held on Wednesday, May 5, in a video link. website forum.

Before the pandemic, the event was held annually in Washington DC. This year, a drug from the American pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Moderna won the Best COVID Vaccine category. The vaccine by the American company Pfizer, together with its German partner BioNTech, “received very high praise,” the congress said. The shortlist of the nomination also included the Russian Sputnik V and the drug developed by the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca in cooperation with the University of Oxford.

Moderna’s vaccine is also the organizers’ Best New Vaccine Technology / Platform. In this category, it overtook the developments of BioNtech, Inovio, Janssen, Medicago, Novavax, Vaccitech and GeneOne Life Science. The parameters by which the finalists and the winner were selected are not specified.

On May 1, the World Health Organization (WHO) included the coronavirus vaccine of the American company Moderna in the list of recommended for use in emergency situations.

On March 5, US doctors found a delayed side effect in the Moderna vaccine. In some people, the vaccine caused skin rashes and inflammation more than 10 days after the first vaccination.

On April 1, it became known that a New Yorker contracted coronavirus a month after being vaccinated with the Moderna drug.

On April 13, it was reported that in the Lithuanian city of Klaipeda, an elderly man died immediately after the second dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine. According to preliminary data, the death of a 78-year-old man is not related to the vaccine, but will be investigated in more detail, the head physician of the city polyclinic said.

On April 26, it became known that about 8% of Americans (more than 5 million people), who received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna, refused the second injection.