The American Biotechnology Laboratory Modern It expects to reach revenues of 18.4 billion dollars (about 15 billion euros) this year with the sales of its vaccine against Covid-19, as reflected in the agreements for the advance sale of the product signed by the company, which closed 2020 with losses of 747 million dollars (611 million euros), expanding by 45 percent its ‘red numbers’ of 2019.

The pharmaceutical company revealed in the presentation of its annual accounts that it signed agreements for the advance sale of its vaccine for the coronavirus to deliver in 2021 for an amount of 18.4 billion dollars while continuing to maintain discussions with numerous governments regarding additional orders for the vaccine to be delivered in 2021 and 2022.

Moderna’s revenue forecasts for this year in relation to the sales of its vaccine are thus above the projections made by Pfizer, which together with the German BioNTech also developed a vaccine against the coronavirus, which is already available in several countries . Pfizer indicated in early February that it expects to earn in 2021 about 15,000 million dollars (12,270 million euros) with its commercialization.

Moderna confirmed the delivery of 300 million doses of its vaccine to the United States, with the option of acquiring another 200 million more. And he promised to sell 310 million doses to the European Union, to which another 150 million could be added in 2022.

Moderna seeks to increase its production from 600 to 700 million doses, and reach 1.4 billion next year. Photo: BLOOMBERG

In this sense, the company aims to increase its production capacity in 2021 from 600 to 700 million doses and expects to increase its vaccine manufacturing capacity to 1.4 billion doses by 2022 to meet high global demand.

2020 losses

Moderna recorded losses of 747 million dollars (611 million euros) in 2020, compared to the negative result of 514 million dollars (420 million euros) recorded in 2019, while its income shot up to 803.4 million dollars (657 million euros) from 60.2 million dollars (49 million euros) in 2019.

Between October and December, the laboratory recorded losses of 272.5 million dollars (223 million euros), compared to the ‘red numbers’ of 123 million dollars (101 million euros) registered in the same period of 2019. The losses Moderna’s fourth-quarter revenue totaled $ 570.7 million (€ 467 million), more than forty times the $ 14 million (€ 11.5 million) a year earlier.

Moderna promised to send at least 310 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union. Photo: BLOOMBERG

At the end of the last quarter of the year, Moderna began to market its vaccine for Covid-19, its first product on the market, with which it achieved revenues of $ 199.87 million (163 million euros).

“2020 was a historic year for Moderna,” said Stéphane Bancel, CEO of the company, who expressed his confidence that 2021 will be a turning point for the laboratory after testing the efficacy of messenger RNA vaccines. “We have opened business subsidiaries in eight countries in 2020 and we plan to add Japan, South Korea and Australia in 2021.”

On the other hand, the company announced the departure at the end of next September of its medical manager, Tal Zaks, so the laboratory will have the collaboration of the consulting firm Russell Reynolds in the search for a new medical director with global experience and commercial with a view to promoting the launch of its vaccine for Covid-19, as well as other products.

Source: DPA

CB