Moderna announced Monday that it has submitted requests for its coronavirus vaccine to teens be authorized in Canada and the European Union.

The company said it also plans to apply for emergency approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), where the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine it is already being administered to 12-year-olds onwards.

The American biotechnology company affirmed at the end of May that its vaccine was “highly effective” in adolescents between 12 and 17 years old, according to the results of clinical trials carried out with more than 3,700 participants in that age range in the United States.

“We are pleased to announce that we have applied for conditional marketing approval of our COVID-19 vaccine with the European Medicines Agency for use in adolescents in the European Union,” said Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel.

“We are encouraged by the fact that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine has been highly effective in preventing COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2 infection in adolescents,” he said in a statement that further details that they requested authorization. to Health Canada, responsible for Health in the country.

Adolescents are much less susceptible to the virus than older age groups, and the main reason to vaccinate them is to reduce transmission.

However, extremely rare severe cases of COVID-19 can occur, as well as a postviral complication called multisystem inflammatory syndrome.

Moderna’s two-injection regimen is about 90% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 and 95% effective against severe disease.

The vaccine was “generally well tolerated” among teens, the company said. “Till the date no significant security issues identified“they said.

Last month, the American Academy of Pediatrics called the licensing of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for adolescents an important tool for them to more schools return to face-to-face learning this autumn.

Source: AFP