ofVioletta Sadri shut down

A study from the UK provides new insights into cerebral vein thrombosis associated with mRNA vaccines from Biontech and Moderna.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine had made negative headlines over and over again in the past few weeks. The vaccine had produced very severe side effects in several cases after vaccination. Numerous cerebral vein thromboses have been reported, in some cases even fatal. At first it was unclear whether there was a connection with the AstraZeneca vaccine. Several countries then stopped vaccinations. Then researchers found the reason for the severe side effects *.

Study from Great Britain: New study on cerebral vein thrombosis in vaccinated people

After all the incidents she had Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) recommended that the vaccine should only be used in people over the age of 60 *reported echo24.de*. The background: Previously, the vaccine was only injected to under 65-year-olds. However, the cerebral vein thrombosis was found very often in young women. But what about the popular vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna? Are there no thromboses with these vaccines?

British researchers now claim: cerebral vein thrombosis is just as common with Biontech and Moderna as with AstraZeneca. A study from Oxford University looked into the frequency of blood clots in the brain and liver related to Covid-19 and vaccinations against the coronavirus. The researchers came to a shocking result: After a Covid-19 vaccination, the risk of a blood clot in the brain is about ten times higher than under normal circumstances. And that applies not only to the vector vaccine from AstraZeneca, but also to the mRNA vaccines from Biontech and Moderna, reports ntv.de.

British study: risk of cerebral vein thrombosis just as high with Biontech and Moderna?

The researchers at Oxford University compared risks for particular types of blood clots in the study. Like the one for Covid-19 sufferers, for those with the mRNA preparations and for those with the vector vaccine from AstraZeneca. For this purpose, all data from the USA and Europe were included. The result: the risk of cerebral vein thrombosis for vaccinated people was higher than normal. There were hardly any differences between the different vaccines:

Manufacturer: Vaccine: Cases per 1 million vaccinated Biontech / Pfizer & Moderna mRNA vaccine 4 cases AstraZeneca Vector vaccine 5 cases

However, the Oxford University study only refers to cerebral vein and portal vein thrombosis. However, another phenomenon plays a very important role in the side effects of AstraZeneca: thrombocytopenia – a lack of blood platelets. The two very rarely occurred together, but when they did it was fatal in most cases. However, the Oxford scientists will not investigate the risk of both thrombosis and thrombocytopenia in connection with the vaccinations.

Cerebral vein thrombosis after Covid-19 vaccination: There have been so many cases in Germany so far, according to the PEI

According to the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), there have been 89 cases of thrombosis in Germany after vaccination with the vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer. The same applies to Moderna. Cerebral vein thrombosis occurred in seven cases. No thrombocytopenia was found in any of the cases. It was different with AstraZeneca. The combination occurred in 27 cases. In 23 cases it was a dangerous cerebral vein thrombosis. Eight people died, five of them women and three men.

Similar observations were made with the Johnson & Johnson vector vaccine as with AstraZeneca. Cerebral vein thrombosis occurred in six cases, and thrombocytopenia also occurred in three of them. Authorities then recommended suspending vaccinations.

New study on Covid-19 vaccinations: amazing findings on the risks of cerebral vein thrombosis

Nevertheless, the results of the British study should be viewed with caution due to the different data sources, the researchers themselves emphasize. Nevertheless, there is another important finding from the study: With a Covid 19 disease, the risk of a cerebral vein thrombosis is about 100 times higher as usual. 30 percent of the cases occur in people under 30 years of age. With the Covid-19 vaccines there is just an 8-10 times higher risk.

Oxford University worked with AstraZeneca to develop the vaccine against Covid-19. So far, however, there are no indications of a conflict of interest, so it can be assumed that the university is trying to put AstraZeneca’s risks into perspective. According to the scientists who submitted the data, the team worked on the study independently of the university’s vaccine team. *echo24.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

List of rubric lists: © Jens Büttner / dpa