Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III of 2023 hit the market at the end of last week, and since then we have seen multiple reviews from various media that paint this delivery negatively. Due, This title is already considered the lowest rated game in the series on Metacritic.

At the moment, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III It has a rating of 50 on Metacritic from critics. For its part, the reception from the general public is great, with only 1.5 out of 10. Previously, this recognition was reserved for Call of Duty: Vanguardwhich had a rating of 71.

Some of the reviews we found on Metacritic are in progress, as they mainly focus on the campaign, with a verdict on multiplayer to follow. However, all these opinions are negativewhich means the multiplayer will have to be extremely charming for the game to avoid the undesirable label of being the worst Call of Duty of all time.

The highest rating of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on Metacritic it is 70, by Daily Star, who point out:

“Overall, a poor Call of Duty, but there will still be enough in multiplayer for fans to enjoy for the next few months… Just ignore the campaign unless you have a free afternoon.”

For its part, At the other extreme we find VGC, who gave this installment a rating of 40, mentioning:

“A Call of Duty game of this low quality released a decade ago would have been a scandal. Now, it’s emblematic of an approach to a franchise that desperately needs a reality check.”

The game’s negative reception is due to numerous factors, including a campaign that can be completed in a couple of hours and that reuses elements from previous games. With this, it has been reported that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III It started as a DLC expansion of Modern Warfare IIbefore Activision executives rebooted the project, leading developers, Sledgehammer Games, to believe it would be a sequel.

Along with this, Bloomberg reported that, according to multiple current and former Call of Duty developers, The game suffered from a rushed development cycle in which the campaign was worked on in just 16 months.

The public has reacted very negatively to this installment. While some are happy with the base gameplay of the series, as well as the fact that all the content you compared and got in Modern Warfare II is available in the new delivery, many more are angry about the quality of the product that has reached their hands.

It is so Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III joins titles like Call of Duty: Ghosts of 2013, Infinity Warfare of 2016, WWII of 2017, Black Ops 4 of 2018 and Vanguard of 2021, who have also been considered some of the worst installments in the entire series.

Most of these titles have been criticized for a lackluster single-player campaign, uninspiring characters, and a lack of innovation compared to previous titles. However, it is important to mention that the multiplayer section is an element that usually has a positive reception, even when the rest of the installment is hated by critics and fans, a situation that can be repeated with Modern Warfare III of 2023.

On related topics, we remind you that you can now check out our review of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III here. Likewise, this is our gameplay where we check out everything this new installment has for us.

Editor’s Note:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III It’s a new background for the series. The title has reached such a low point that many, rather than being disappointed or amazed, simply expected it. Considering everything we knew about this installment prior to its reveal, a large part of the community was already expecting a bad game, something that came true.

Via: Metacritic