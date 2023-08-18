We are talking about Afghan, Derail, Estate, Favela, Karachi, Highrise, Invasion, Quarry, Rundown, Rust, Scrapyard, Skidrow, Sub Base, Terminal, Underpass and Wasteland. It’s about Modern Warfare 2 (2009) maps who will return in Call of Duty Modern Warfare III.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III has been officially confirmed and presented. We know for example that at launch there are 16 6vs6 maps for multiplayer mode and they will all be remakes. In other words, as explained by VG247.com, there will be no completely original 6vs6 maps : This is the first time this has happened in a Call of Duty chapter.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III maps

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III

All the 16 maps have been “modernized, both graphically and with meticulous attention to authenticity and the aspects that have made them so popular,” Activision explained. This also means that all maps will now support all multiplayer modes, which Modern Warfare 2 (2009) could not do.

The players of Warzones and DMZs they know that both Terminal and Highrise are featured in the Al Mazrah map. However, the versions of Call of Duty Modern Warfare III will be different from those present in the two games just mentioned and will instead be based on the 2009 maps.

As said, however, all this means that there will be no completely original map. At least not at launch. 12 new maps will come with post-release content.

We remind you that Call of Duty Modern Warfare III will be available from November 10th 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

We remind you that Call of Duty HQ has also been announced.