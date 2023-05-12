With the way the campaign ended Modern Warfare II in 2022 and everything related to the constant deliveries of the series call of duty, it has not been unreasonable to expect a follow-up game. But so far, it’s been a bit difficult to read the signs of what to expect, until today. According to some sources, we have the name and the release date of the continuation of mwii.

The not at all confusing practice of call of duty Naming modern games after titles that came out in the early 2010s would reasonably suggest that the sequel to Modern Warfare II would probably be called Modern Warfare III.

However, in late 2022, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier said that the next full game would not arrive until 2024 and that Modern Warfare II (the game of CoD of 2022) would receive a boost through a paid expansion developed by the team at Sledgehammer Games. At the time, Schreier noted that it would only be “more mwii” and not a proper sequel. But now, according to Insider Gaming’s extensive report on May 11, it turns out that Modern Warfare III is on the horizon and is expected to be fully released later this year.

Insider Gaming’s report differs a bit from Schreier’s reports just a few months ago: Sledgehammer Games will take it upon themselves to make this sequel, but instead of just being a sizable expansion, it’s going to be a full release.

According to Insider Gaming sources, this release will occur on November 10, 2023, with an early access period eight days before and two beta weekends in October 2023 (October 6 for ps4 and PS5on October 12 for PlayStation, Xbox and pc). It is worth mentioning that these dates historically coincide with the typical format of releases of CoD: A few beta weekends and then a full release.

This game will include a full campaign, multiplayer, the classic zombies mode and a new map of Warzone 2.0, along with the expected seasonal model that will start in December of this year. There are no indications that Warzone is going to get a sequel, just a new map: Las Almas, which has been rumored to be the next virtual war crimes scene since November of last year.

Via: Kotaku