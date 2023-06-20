Thanks to rumors and leaks, we know that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3a remake or reboot of the 2011 game of the same name, in the style of recent remakes of Modern Warfare and MW2, will be released this year as the next installment in the long-running series of first-person shooters. Beyond this, not much is known about the game, and according to rumors, it’s not expected to be officially revealed until later in the summer, so this might not change anytime soon.

That being said, a leak has surfaced showing us the game for the first time. Unfortunately, the leaked media is not of the reveal trailer nor does it show any gameplay, instead two images have surfaced online showing two different multiplayer maps from the game. And if you played the original from 2011, you’ll immediately recognize said maps.

The leak comes from a Twitter account that calls itself CoD_Perseus and that it is widely considered reliable within the community of call of duty. Using the social media platform, the anonymous Twitter user shows off two maps from the original game that have clearly been remastered for the new remake or reboot. More specifically, they have shared images of both Terminal like scrapyardcompletely remastered.

You can check out the leak for yourself below, which is currently being kept online. Twitter. With that being said, don’t expect this to continue to be the case. If the user does not remove it, then Activision will remove it by force.

As always, take this leak with a grain of salt. While there is little reason to doubt the authenticity of the above images, they are not official and should therefore be taken with some skepticism. Unfortunately, for ActivisionIf the leak is real, it probably means more leaks are on the way. Normally, when game media leaks online, it’s because there’s a much bigger leak on the way. In other words, get ready for more information.

Via: Twitter

Author’s note: Can we expect a Warzone 3.0 after this? If it sells, the answer is undoubtedly a resounding “yes”.