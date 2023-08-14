A couple of weeks ago Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was announced, a game that will follow the series of reboots of this franchise and that will continue to introduce a change compared to the titles that we have seen for a long time. And as usual, it seems that the initial beta to test it will have exclusivity on a certain console.

As mentioned on platforms like Twitterthe test will be carried out in PlayStation as is customary, and it would be the last before the purchase agreement enters Activision and Microsoft have your conclusion. A user has detected more through a new commercial from Arabia, hinting that it would be the final agreement.

Modern Warfare III Beta will be available first on PlayStation (img via Sony Arabic YT channel/@BKTOOR_) pic.twitter.com/kD5kflPUH3 —CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) August 11, 2023

Something worth noting about this game is that little by little we will receive new news, since the data on it is scarce. In addition, until the next 17 of August We are going to know the consoles that will be able to run it. The big question is whether it also reaches switchesgiven that for ps4 and Xbox One it is confirmed.

Remember that the game goes on sale on November 10.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Playstation gamers can still rejoice in having this exclusive so they should enjoy it to the fullest as it may become the last one. Since that Xbox deal is going to close yes or yes.