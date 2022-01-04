Since last year it has been rumored that the Call of duty this year will be a sequel to the reboot of Modern warfare which was launched in 2019, and everything seems to indicate that these rumors will be true. We say this because now a new game mode has been leaked, which would be basically like a copy of Rainbow Six: Siege.

According to information from RalphsValve, a user of Reddit that came out of nowhere but whose veracity has been confirmed by Tom henderson, a trusted insider and leaker of Call of Duty and Battlefield, This year’s new CoD installment will debut alongside a new “attacks against defenders” mode, which, as I said before, will be heavily inspired by the FPS competitive of Ubisoft.

According to this insider, this mode will have several elements present in A6: Siege, as the opportunity to use different Operators each of them with their respective skills. Likewise, the defenders will be able to use booby traps, barriers and other objects to stop the attack of the opposing team and there will be a damage system, which will slow down the actions of the characters depending on how badly they have been injured.

As with all rumors, we suggest that you take this information with reserve until some other more credible source, in addition to Tom henderson, can back it up. But the truth does not sound like something that far-fetched.

Editor’s note: I think this game mode would fit very well with Call of Duty, although of course, the people of Infinity Ward will have to execute it perfectly to avoid the harsh comparisons with Rainbow Six. We’ll see if all of this turns out to be true once the end of this year draws near.

Via: Charlie Intel