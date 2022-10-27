Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players have been advised against changing their console’s region in order to gain early access to the game.

The “New Zealand” trick, which lets players trick their consoles into letting them access a game that doesn’t release until midnight in their own region, has been a staple of game releases for many years.

But Infinity Ward has issued a statement warning players may experience “connectivity issues” and “may be locked out of the game” until the game is officially released in their region.

Eurogamer Newscast: Will Konami succeed bringing Silent Hill back from the dead?

Launch PSA: If you are trying to change your console’s region setting in order to access #MWII early, you will experience connectivity issues and may be locked out of the game until the official launch time of your region. — InfinityWard (@InfinityWard) October 27, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



Infinity Ward has also taken part in the light teasing with a series of tweets.

New Zealand u up? 👀 — InfinityWard (@InfinityWard) October 27, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



Players might still get around this block by using a VPN, although they would still face terrible latency connecting to servers on the other side of the world.

It’s probably best for players to wait until midnight local time. Be sure to check out our guide for the important release details.