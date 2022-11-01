Modern Warfare 2 has given Call of Duty its biggest opening weekend in terms of revenue in the series’ history.

In its first three days, the blockbuster game generated $800m worldwide. According to Activision’s numbers makes it the highest grossing piece of entertainment all year, more than 2022’s biggest films Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Top Gun: Maverick combined.

The previous opening record was held by 2011’s Modern Warfare 3, which made $775m worldwide over five days. The latest game beat this record in just three.

“Thank you, Call of Duty players, for making Modern Warfare 2’s launch one for the record books as well as the highest grossing entertainment opening of the year. It is our honor and privilege to deliver such a historic launch weekend for the best fans in the world,” said Johanna Faries, general manager of Call of Duty.

“As amazing as this opening has been, Call of Duty has much more in store. An unprecedented level of support for the Modern Warfare universe is on the horizon and Warzone 2.0’s launch is right around the corner. It’s an incredible time for the franchise.”

Yesterday PlayStation shared the game was the biggest PlayStation Store launch ever for a Call of Duty game, but now we know the full number across all platforms.

Modern Warfare 2 released last week across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and PC.

You can check out our Modern Warfare 2 review now, which we described as having “some good moments, some beautiful cinematics and some typically moreish multiplayer” despite wobbles with its plot.

The launch has not been without issues, though: from an unhappy Amsterdam hotel owner, to disabling the ping feature and family sharing, and the inability to remove crossplay for PC and Xbox players.