Details of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0’s Battle Pass have been revealed early, after the game’s regional account in Australia and New Zealand posted the trailer before promptly taking it down.

However, the trailer was already captured and reposted across the web, revealing major changes to the franchise’s battle pass system.

Season 01 Battle Pass Trailer appears to have been posted early by Call of Duty Australia channels – pic.twitter.com/foYImFDgyv —CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 15, 2022

Activision has abandoned the linear progression of previous seasons of Call of Duty, opting instead for a “combat map” which gives players a sense of choice of what they unlock. It isn’t a particularly novel idea, with many other live service games already using a modular battle pass model.

Players will earn “Battle Tokens” which can be redeemed for rewards.

The Battle Pass map contains “Combat Sectors” featuring five rewards. Once players unlock all five rewards, they move onto the next sector of their choice based on the rewards they want. There are also bonus rewards for those who complete all sectors.

As expected, the Battle Pass mostly contains cosmetic rewards, but also contains 23 items including weapons and Call of Duty Points, the game’s premium currency.

Only the premium Battle Pass will contain new Operators, Weapon Blueprints and Call of Duty Points. We still don’t know how much it will cost, but based on previous games, it will likely cost between £8 and £10.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 and Season One of Modern Warfare 2 launches tomorrow.