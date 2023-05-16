The developer independent Dr. Kucho, who recently published the excellent Moons Of Darsalon, developed over ten years of work, does not have a good opinion of modern video gamesaccording to him very far from the spirit of the real video games.

Our spoke about it during a long interview with Premortem Games, expressing an extreme opinion, but nevertheless interesting, at least for its outdatedness in the sector.

Dr. Kucho has a classic conception of the video game, in which what really matters is the challengeas he explained in an interview passage: “The modern video game ecosystem has killed real video games. To me a video game should offer a challenge, something you want to replay to see how much your skills have improved. The fun of playing with a video game that’s it. But the modern video game ecosystem has created a large group of gamers who see these aspects as negatives. If they fall off a cliff, they want a checkpoint at the top of the cliff; if an enemy fires a bullet at them and they don’t they do nothing to avoid it, they complain about the difficulty; if they have to redo a level because they died after playing rashly, they exclaim: “Do I really have to redo everything?”.”

For him, modern gamers don’t even know what a video game is. In fact, they don’t even want to know: “Basically these gamers don’t want a video game, they want a simulation of a video game, something that appears to offer a challenge, but which is a perfectly balanced system so as not to make anyone feel frustrated and at the same time at the same time it doesn’t make you take risks, without giving penalties to those who play badly For me these are not games, they are guided tourssomething like the “Ego tour” offered by the Memory Call company in the movie Total Recall, i.e. it looks like an adventure but it always ends well, so it’s not an adventure.”

Then Dr. Kucho went into more specifics of where one can understand the situation:

“The system of steam reviews and the fear that developers have of negative reviews is driving the increase in the number of games of this type, and this increase is wiping out what little courage is left in today’s gamers. The worst part is that they are totally convinced. I don’t know when they became experts in video games (watching movies doesn’t make you James Cameron), but since they only play games in an easy way, when a game penalizes them, they don’t think they were wrong, but that THE GAME IS WRONG! And there’s no debate: it’s wrong, end of story.”

