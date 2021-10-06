Modern covid vaccine suspended among young people in Sweden and Denmark. Sweden has decided to stop feeding for people born in 1991 and after. And this is because of the risk of possible rare side effects, such as myocarditis. “The Swedish Public Health Agency has decided to suspend the use of Moderna’s Spikevax * vaccine for all those born after 1991 for precautionary reasons,” said a statement. “There are increasing reports of side effects such as myocarditis and pericarditis. However – it is specified – the risk of being affected by these side effects is very low”. The health agency said it recommended the administration of Pfizer / BioNtech’s Comirnaty * vaccine instead. People born in 1991 or later who have already received a first dose of Moderna, about 81,000 people, will receive the second dose of a different vaccine. Earlier this week, the Swedish health agency explained that people between the ages of 12 and 15 will only receive the Pfizer / BioNtech vaccine.

Denmark will instead suspend the administration of Moderna for people under the age of 18, after reports of possible rare adverse effects, such as myocarditis. This was announced by the health authorities of the country, after a similar announcement was made by Sweden for people born after 1991.